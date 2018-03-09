GIF

In any of Earth’s other parallel timelines, Nicolas King’s parody of the Planet Earth documentary series, showing our planet overrun with migrating herds of Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini robodogs, would be an amusing look at our possible future.

But in our actual timeline, where everything seems to be playing out like we’re in a nightmarish, Twilight Zone-inspired alternate reality, this parody instead feels depressingly plausible. Let’s face it, if all we have to keep some of our most advanced autonomous robots in check is a guy wielding a hockey stick, the planet is undoubtedly doomed—except for Canada.

[YouTube via Laughing Squid]