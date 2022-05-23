Throughout this wretched pandemic, I’ve been finding myself latching on more and more to the fandoms of my youth. When times are tough and days are cloudy, there’s nothing like a little digital light shining from a Pikachu’s tail .



If you’re a Pokémon fan, there are more ways to “catch ‘ em all” than grinding away at the numerous games and mobile apps that have sprouted up through the decades. There are neat little accessories you can carry around with you, some of which help you play the games even if you’re not actively engaging with them.

Because I’m a Pokémon freak and find great comfort within the franchise, I put together a list of some of the most fabulous Pokémon accessories to equip yourself with. Honestly, a few of the picks are just me attempting to manifest the existence of these things in my life.