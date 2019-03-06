Photo: AP

Look at the photo above. “Why that’s Donald Trump and highly recognizable tech CEO Tim Cook!” you might think. But you’d be wrong, because below is video of the President calling the magnate by his true name during today’s Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting.



“We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” said Trump. Early in that same meeting, the President noted that Mr. Apple had “become a friend of mine.”

We look forward to Tim Apple’s productive conversations with Jeff Amazon, Marillyn Lockheed, and Marc Salesforce on future policy initiatives.

[h/t Sean O’Kane]