Here's the Purple iPhone 12 Next to Other Purple Things

The iPhone 12 and 12 mini have been on sale for months now, but today’s the day you can buy one in purple. I’ve had the purple iPhone 12 for a little while, and I must say: It’s adorable. However, it’s not the exact shade of purple I thought it was—for some reason, in person, it’s more of a candy-coated Easter vibe than I expected. That’s not a bad thing unless you hate pastels. Gizmodo reporter Catie Keck would have preferred Apple launch a matte black shade, or perhaps a muted grey just to spice things up, so clearly purple is not for everyone.
I’ve already reviewed the $799 iPhone 12 (great!) and $699 iPhone 12 Mini (perfect size, terrible battery life, would skip), so since the only thing new here is the hue, I photographed the newly available purple phone next to other purple things so you can really get the full Purple Experience.
But first, some glamour shots.
DISCUSSION