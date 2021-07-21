Rand Paul Says He'll Make Criminal Referral to DOJ Against Dr. Fauci

U.S. Senator Rand Paul will make a criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the infectious diseases department at NIH . Paul’s threat was first announced on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Tuesday night and came after Fauci pushed back against the senator’s aggressive questioning during a senate committee hearing in Washington D.C .



“I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress,” Senator Paul told Sean Hannity.

Paul, a senator from Kentucky, alleges that U.S. funding of research on infectious diseases in Wuhan, China at the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have played a role in the covid-19 pandemic that’s ravaged the world over the past year and a half, sickening at least 191 million people and killing over 4.11 million.



Senator Paul says he’s worried that so-called “gain-of-function research” was conducted in Wuhan that may have led to the novel coronavirus being developed artificially and released into the world, intentionally or not . Gain-of-function research is when an organism is genetically modified to have a new ability, such as agricultural crops being more resistant to pests.



In this case, the allegation from Senator Paul is that something like covid-19 may have been developed as a deadly virus in that Wuhan lab, something that’s incredibly hard to prove and a question for which we may never get a proper answer.



“We have scientists that will line up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function. [Fauci’s] doing this because he has a self-interest to cover his tracks and to cover his connection to on lab,” Paul told Hannity on Tuesday night.



“Now, does he deserve all of the blame? No. There’s still some conjecture as to whether or not it came from the lab. But he’s lying about whether or not he funded function research and yes, he should be punished,” Paul continued.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Fauci and Senator Paul got into a heated argument during a Senate Committee hearing on Tuesday. Paul accused Fauci on lying and Fauci shot back that he didn’t understand what he was talking about.



Where does this leave the debate between Senator Paul and Dr. Fauci? The argument comes down to how you define gain-of-function research. If your definition of gain-of-function research only includes the creation of scary super-viruses, then the NIH flatly denies it did any such thing.



“NIH has never approved any grant to support ‘gain-of-function’ research on coronaviruses that would have increased their transmissibility or lethality for humans,” the government agency told the Washington Post earlier this year.

But if your definition of “gain of function” includes a much more broad idea, such as developing drought-resistant crops, then the U.S. government has certainly funded this type of research.

While it’s entirely possible that Fauci may face consequences for allegedly lying to Congress, it would be highly unusual, given the way that government officials were treated under the Trump regime.



As just one example, the head of DHS Kirstjen Nielsen, lied repeatedly to Congress about the existence of a family separation policy at the U.S.-Mexico border. Nielsen insisted on more than one occasion that the Trump regime didn’t have such a policy, which turned out to be a tremendous lie. Nielsen was never charged for lying to Congress.

While it’s important to determine the cause of the covid-19 pandemic around the world, there are still plenty of concerns closer to home. The U.S. has seen a dramatic surge in cases during recent weeks and the virus is expected to continue devastating communities of Americans that have not been vaccinated.

The U.S. recorded over 61,900 new cases of covid-19 on Tuesday, with 298 deaths. And while it’s great that many Americans have gotten vaccinated, there are still millions who are susceptible to this terrible disease, including children who are not eligible for the vaccines.

