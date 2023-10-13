Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics

It’s a fun time to be a Hellboy fan right now, between the general vibes of spooky season and the fact that the rad-looking video game Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is set to drop next week. But why not keep the party going on this cursèd Friday the 13th with some free comics?



Advertisement

To celebrate spooky season and Web of Wyrd’s release io9 is giving you the chance to read the full first issue of Koshchei in Hell for free! Written by Mike Mignola and featuring art from Ben Stenbeck and Dave Stewart, the series picks up with the titular Koshchei the Deathless—former undead mercenary agent of Baba Yaga and current undead retiree in the realm of Hell itself—taking up arms once more when the threat of an old returning foe seeks to lay low the city of Pandemonium. Click through to read all of issue one!