Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics

Comics

Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics

'Tis the spookiest day of the spookiest season, so read the first issue of the Hellboy creator's collaboration with Ben Stenbeck on Koshchei in Hell.

By
By James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics

It's a fun time to be a Hellboy fan right now, between the general vibes of spooky season and the fact that the rad-looking video game Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is set to drop next week. But why not keep the party going on this cursèd Friday the 13th with some free comics?

To celebrate spooky season and Web of Wyrd's release io9 is giving you the chance to read the full first issue of Koshchei in Hell for free! Written by Mike Mignola and featuring art from Ben Stenbeck and Dave Stewart, the series picks up with the titular Koshchei the Deathless—former undead mercenary agent of Baba Yaga and current undead retiree in the realm of Hell itself—taking up arms once more when the threat of an old returning foe seeks to lay low the city of Pandemonium. Click through to read all of issue one!

2 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Cover

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
3 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 1

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
4 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 2

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
5 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 3

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
6 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 4

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
7 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 5

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
8 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 6

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
9 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 7

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
10 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 8

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
11 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 9

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
12 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 10

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
13 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 11

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
14 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 12

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
15 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 13

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
16 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 14

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
17 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 15

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
18 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 16

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
19 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 17

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
20 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 18

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
21 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 19

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
22 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 20

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
23 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 21

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
24 / 25

Koshchei In Hell #1 Part 22

Image for article titled Celebrate Friday 13th With a Slice of Free Mike Mignola Comics
Image: Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins/Dark Horse Comics
25 / 25