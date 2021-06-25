Read the Pentagon's Big Declassified UFO Report Right Here

A 3/5 scale model of a proposed VTOL ‘flying saucer’ aircraft, the Couzinet Aerodyne RC-360, on display at a workshop on the Ile de la Jatte in Levallois-Perret, Paris, 1955. Photo : Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

The truth is finally out here. On Friday, the Pentagon released its highly anticipated report summarizing previously classified information about the military’s research into UFOs—or as it prefers to call them, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). What bombshell revelations does the report contain? Well, it’s only nine pages long, so you should just read it.

Last year, the Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed the existence of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, a division of the Office of Naval Intelligence that’s tasked with standardizing the “collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations.”

The summer of 2020 was a weird time, and politicians were hungry to make headlines for anything that didn’t make them seem like ineffective figureheads accelerating the demise of mankind. At the urging of Sen. Marco Rubio, the committee eventually gave the Pentagon six months to deliver classified and unclassified versions of a report summarizing the intelligence community’s understanding of numerous reports of mysterious sightings of various aerial phenomena that don’t appear to obey the laws of physics or behave like any known technology that’s available to the public or military.

All of this renewed attention on UFOs or UAPs or whatever you want to call them was really kicked off in 2017, when the New York Times and Politico reported on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a secret investigative unit of the Pentagon that studied incidents of flying saucer-style activity from 2007 to 2012. Since then, we’ve seen a few declassified videos of the phenomena that’s baffled some military pilots. The AATIP is just one of many programs of its kind that have existed in military branches over the decades.

But what you really want to know is whether the new report links any of these unidentified aerial phenomena to aliens. The answer is no.

Now that the wind’s been let out of your sails, check out all nine earth-shattering pages of the report below: