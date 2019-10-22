Recalled Gun Holster Had One Job, Does the Exact Opposite

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Vista Outdoor have issued a recall notice for the company’s Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters after the design was found to potentially “change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it.” So instead of keeping the gun safe and secure, there’s the chance it unknowingly makes it ready to fire.

The recalled holster is specifically designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250, which is the civilian version of that firearm. However, the gunmaker also made the military version of that firearm, known as the M17/M18, available to consumers, and after reviewing the holster’s design it was determined that it could “interfere with the mechanical fire safety switch of the M17/M18" so it’s being officially recalled as a precautionary step. The holster can be recognized by looking for the identifier “2101213A” which can be found printed on the outside of the holster. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported to date as a result of the design flaw, but owners are urged to immediately stop using it.

This was a voluntary recall issued by Federal Premium Ammunition, a subsidiary of Vista Outdoor, and owners of the Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters, which were sold between June and August of this year, can reach out to Blackhawk by phone to request a full refund, or visit the recalls page on Blackhawk’s website for more details on how to get their money back.