The Most Captivating Photos of This Weekend's Annular Eclipse

The Moon took a big chomp out of the Sun this weekend, and photographers across the Americas were ready to capture the celestial feast. Dive into our slideshow to experience the mesmerizing moments of this annular eclipse.

Advertisement

On Saturday, October 14, the skies dimmed across much of the western hemisphere, with regions along the path of annularity treated to the “ring of fire” effect. Clouds were a factor across much of North America, but the Sun’s brilliance still managed to peek through the veil in some cases.