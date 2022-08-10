New buds alert! Samsung has announced the second-generation Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in tandem with its latest batch of foldables. These new buds are the successors to 2021’s Buds Pro. They promise 24-bit audio capabilities for Samsung phones and also boast a smaller form factor, so they’re comfortable inside more ear types. Though they’re a little pricier than the original Buds Pro were out of the gate, Samsung swears its top-of-the-line buds can deliver the “ultimate wireless listening experience.”



Our review will have to see about that, especially considering the spectrum of buds available on the market—not to mention the newly released Android-friendly Google Pixel Buds Pro, which impressed us with their battery life and noise cancellation. Until then, here’s a glimpse at what’s to come.

The Buds 2 Pro feature a similar look to last year’s Galaxy Buds reprise, though they’re matte instead of shiny. Samsung says it made them more ergonomic and 15 percent smaller than the previous Buds Pro. They feel nice in hand, and I imagine the texture of the bud is more tuned to stay in the ear than that of the Buds 2 I’m using now. But they seem like they attract dust more than their smooth counterparts. We’ll have to test the new matte finish against body oils and stuffy rooms.

Samsung’s long attempted to be the Android accessory maker equivalent to Apple. In particular, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung’s answer to the AirPods Pro, which is why they feature some Samsung-only abilities. Samsung smartphones running One UI 4.0 or higher will have access to the Buds 2 Pro’s proprietary 24-bit Hi-Fi and direct-multi channel sound tech , which Samsung says helps music and audio come out “just the way it was intended.” Each bud’s new coaxial two-way speaker should also help the audio sound fuller.



Samsung improved the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s ambient noise cancellation (ANC) by adding three extra levels of decibel protection. When it’s on, there’s a voice detection feature that can distinguish between actual noise and a human talking. Like other headphones and earbuds with similar abilities, the Buds 2 Pro will reduce the playback volume when folks are chatting so you can keep up in the conversation. This should be particularly helpful for commuters or those who work in an open office.

We’re hoping the larger 500 mAh battery on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will fare better than the Buds Pro’s 472 mAh pack. Samsung advertises up to 5 hours of playback for the buds with ANC on and 8 hours with it off. The Buds 2 Pro charging case can bump that up to 18 hours of playback total with ANC on and 29 hours with it off.

If you lose an earbud or the entire case, the Buds 2 Pro can be located using the SmartThings Find network. They also have an IPX7 water resistance rating, so they can withstand up to a meter of water for up to half an hour for those accidental dunks.



The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro work with Android 8 devices or higher. They’re also compatible with Windows devices, and select Samsung TVs released after July 2022. They even work with iOS devices, though only as regular Bluetooth earbuds. If you are switching between devices, the Buds 2 Pro can use Auto Switch to swap between paired active devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come in three colors: graphite, white, and bora purple. They’re available for pre-order and are officially on sale on Aug. 26 for $230.