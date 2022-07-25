After last year’s (understandably) lackluster showing, it felt like San Diego Comic-Con roared back to life in 2022. Although the con was certainly bolstered by Marvel Studios’ return and its decision to announce basically everything, so many trailers, announcements, and more were revealed over the last four days. So, for your convenience, we’ve gathered all of the movie, TV, comics, and animation news in one helpful location.
Movies
It’s still unbelievable that Marvel announced its Phase 5 and Phase 6 movie schedules, but our favorite moment has to be the incredibly moving Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer. But we were also pleasantly surprised by our first look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as well! Meanwhile, many of Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe movies were MIA.
- All the Trailers Released at Comic-Con 2022
- Everything We Just Learned at Marvel’s Incredible San Diego Comic-Con Panel
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s First Teaser Is Here
- Fantastic Four Will Lead Marvel’s Phase 6, Alongside 2 New Avengers Movies
- Marvel Has Announced Phase 5 Release Dates
- Marvel Just Screened the First Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Footage [Updated]
- Ant-Man 3: Quantumania First Look Has Plenty of Mania, Bill Murray... and MODOK?! [Updated]
- We’re Liveblogging Marvel’s Comic-Con Hall H Panel
- The New Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Breaks Down the Door
- The Rock Just Wowed Comic-Con With a New Black Adam Trailer
- The First Shazam: Fury of the Gods Trailer Brings the Whole Superhero Family Back
- John Wick 4, More Like, LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
- Teen Wolf: The Movie’s First Trailer Is Full of Fangs and Familiar Faces
- The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Director Has the Perfect Origin Story
Television
Sandman, She-Hulk, Interview With the Vampire, and more debuted new trailers at Comic-Con, but the two fantasy epics Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Games of Thrones: House of the Dragon still managed to premiere new footage despite having recently released trailers of their own. Meanwhile, the strangest news still has to be that the live-action Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and animated series Lower Decks will somehow be crossing over...
- The New Sandman Trailer Sweeps Through San Diego Comic-Con
- Interview With the Vampire’s First Trailer Stalks New Prey
- She-Hulk Smashes Into a New Trailer
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Comic-Con Trailer Transported Us to Middle-Earth
- House of the Dragons’ Extended Comic-Con Trailer Has More Houses, More Dragons
- The Rick Grimes Movie Is Now a Walking Dead TV Miniseries
- The First Tales of the Walking Dead Trailer Spans the Entire Zombie Apocalypse
- The Walking Dead’s Final Trailer Begins the End
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3's Comic-Con Teaser Reunites The Next Generation
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks Will Have a Crossover Episode (Really!)
- Marvel Picked the Worst Show to Accidentally Put Regé-Jean Page in the Cast List
- Lord of the Rings Character Posters Thankfully Show More Than Just Hands This Time
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Is a ‘Mega Epic’ That Recontextualizes the Franchise
- Yes, the Severance Goats Have a Purpose
- Shudder’s Queer for Fear Looks Thoughtful and Wildly Entertaining
- Evil’s Katja Herbers on Why ‘Chaotic, Unhinged’ Kristen Is Her Favorite Version of the Character
- Chucky’s Season 2 Trailer Promises Diabolical Delights Galore
- Hulu’s The Orville Will Soon Be Available for Streaming on Disney+
- For All Mankind Couldn’t Clear This Back to the Future Joke
- National Treasure: Edge of History Brought Heist Hijinks and a Sneak Tease to Comic-Con
- Fantasy Epic The Wheel of Time Will Return for a Third Season
- Superhero in Super-Trouble? Call She-Hulk’s Hotline
- Harvey Guillén on How Guillermo Is Finding Himself Outside of Nandor on What We Do in The Shadows
Animation
The Marvel Animation panel had plenty of announcements and first looks, but we’re still thrilled to have learned the first animated Avatar: The Last Airbender movies will star Aang and the original Team Avatar.
- Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 3 Trailer Sets Up a Bold, Bonkers Heist
- Avatar’s First Movie is Bringing Back Aang and the Gaang
- Spider-Man: Freshman Year Showcased Stylish Nostalgia at Comic-Con
- X-Men ‘97 Looks Like a Nostalgic Blast From the Past
- Marvel’s What If...? Season 2 Will Be Filled With All-New Heroes
- I Am Groot’s First Trailer Teases Some Cute New Adventures
- Teen Titans Go Has Got Zack Snyder to Guest Star...Yes, Seriously
- Solar Opposites Is Getting a Halloween Special
- New Dragon Ball Super Movie Trailer Gives Gohan and Piccolo the Spotlight
- The Keanussance Continues With BRZRKR Anime Adaptation for Netflix
- Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Looks Like a Delightful Addition to the Beloved Franchise
- Comic-Con ‘22: Archer Team Remembers Jessica Walter
Comics
As usual, there wasn’t a ton of actual comic book news at San Diego Comic-Con, but DC and Marvel revealed a few things. The annual Eisner Awards managed to pick some correct winners, too.
- San Diego Comic-Con 2022's Eisner Winners: DC, Junji Ito, Lore Olympus, and More
- Surprising No One, DC’s Dark Crisis Is an Infinite Earths Sequel
- Marvel’s Next Big Thing Is Some Big Comic Book Stories
- Power Rangers are Getting “Recharged,” Teaming Up With the Ninja Turtles Again
- TMNT’s The Last Ronin Adventures Will Continue in a New Comic Series
The Con Itself
Honestly, navigating Comic-Con and its tens of thousands of attendees can be a real hassle, and that was before the pandemic. So if you weren’t able to go this year, don’t feel bad, and just enjoy the con’s coolest experiences by proxy.
- As Comic-Con Begins, Hotel Workers Went on Strike... and Won
- The Severance Experience at Comic-Con Was Like Walking Into the Show
- House of the Dragon Brings Westeros Back to Life at San Diego Comic-Con
- The New Dungeons & Dragons Movie Invites You to Venture Forth to the Bar
- The Winners and Losers of San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Cosplay
Awesome. Amazing. Adorable.
Collectibles
If you have $25 million and buy that stupid jewel-studded Infinity Gauntlet, you’re an asshole. The other stuff is cool, though.
- A Flood of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Toys Are on the Way
- Marvel Debuts $25 Million Comic-Con Exclusive
- This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is the End All of Star Wars Collectibles, and I Hope It Means The Child Can Rest Now
