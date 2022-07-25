Television

Sandman, She-Hulk, Interview With the Vampire, and more debuted new trailers at Comic-Con, but the two fantasy epics Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Games of Thrones: House of the Dragon still managed to premiere new footage despite having recently released trailers of their own. Meanwhile, the strangest news still has to be that the live-action Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and animated series Lower Decks will somehow be crossing over...

