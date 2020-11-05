Sean Hannity Wants Pics

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump watch a video featuring Fox host Sean Hannity ahead of Trump’s arrival to a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport on October 30, 2020 in Waterford, Michigan. Photo : John Moore ( Getty Images )

It’s day three... hundred... of the 2020 election. The president is teetering on the edge of irrelevancy, praying for someone, somewhere to stop counting votes so he never has to learn what it’s like to be turned away from a home like, say, a Black nurse in the ‘60s trying to rent an apartment from his dad.



Advertisement

The only person having a worse day that Trump is Sean Hannity, a man who helped channel Trump’s mail-in voter fraud theories to millions of Republican voters each night—a petty, doomed-to-fail scheme that could prove instrumental in propelling Barack Obama’s former vice president into the Oval Office.

Who would have imagined that dissuading your own voters from casting ballots from the comfort of their homes every. single. night. for months on end amid a global pandemic was a terrible idea? Literally anyone but these two fucking clowns.

Advertisement

Convinced that riding this bus until the wheels fall off is the only option on the table, Hannity is now urging Twitter randos to send him photographic evidence of electoral malfeasance because “the White House still hangs in the balance.”

“Despite President Trump winning by big margins on Tuesday, ballots for Joe Biden continue to be added to the tally days after polls closed in all 50 states,” his website states.

You should definitely send Hannity any photographic evidence you may have to vote2020@hannity.com.

Advertisement

Like the president, Hannity is apparently arguing that the election should have ceased while Trump was in the lead election night. Trump, of course, had not obtained the 270 electoral votes required of the winner by that time and still hasn’t.



Advertisement

The U.S. Constitution, namely the 12th Amendment, vests states with the power to conduct their own elections, and states’ rights are paramount — except, apparently, when they’re not.

Historically, a winner has not always been declared on election night; Truman vs. Dewey in 1948, Kennedy vs. Nixon in 1960, Bush vs. Gore in 2000, just to name a few.

Advertisement

And as long as we’re bringing up old shit, let’s not forget Republican president Rutherford B. Hayes, who was declared the winner on March 2, 1877, a whopping 115 days after election day.

There are plenty of abnormal things about 2020, but the way votes are being counted is not one of them. The only significant deviation is a huge influx of mail-in ballots, the result of reasonable voters choosing not to wittingly expose themselves to a deadly pathogen.

Advertisement

The fact that a majority of these ballots are Democratic is not evidence of fraud, but of a failed election strategy chosen by the president himself and wholeheartedly supported by Hannity and many of his other colleagues at Fox News.

And to be clear, there are plenty of Trump ballots still out there waiting to be counted. Both Trump and Hannity are fine throwing those out, too, except of course in Arizona where Republicans have been voting by mail for 30 years and ongoing counts are helping, not hurting, the president.