The winds from the tornado this past weekend have also damaged power lines across multiple counties, which shut off power for tens of thousands of Mississippi residents yesterday. Sadly, parts of the state are still experiencing outages today. More than 19,000 customers throughout the state are without power this morning, according to Poweroutage.us.

Residents of Louin Mississippi remove belongings from the rubble

Brenda Gavin (L) and Jaliyah Shelby (R) help remove belongings from the tornado-damaged home of Elnora Ross on June 19, 2023 in Louin, Mississippi.
Photo: Michael DeMocker (Getty Images)
Extensive tornado damage throughout Mississippi

A housing beam pokes through the windshield of a Camaro following severe weather the night before that swept through Louin, Mississippi, on June 19, 2023.
Photo: Rogelio V. Solis (AP)
Vehicle damaged by flying debris in Louin, Mississippi

A damaged vehicle stands amid debris littering a home following a Sunday night tornado that swept through Louin, Mississippi on June 19, 2023.
Photo: Rogelio V. Solis (AP)
Residents walk through the rubble after a recent tornado

Residents and family members walk past the remains of a mobile home following an overnight tornado that swept through Louin, Mississippi on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Photo: Rogelio V. Solis (AP)
Overturned mobile home after a Mississippi tornado

A mobile home is turned on its side off Main Street in Moss Point, Mississippi after a tornado struck the town, on June 19, 2023.
Photo: Blake Kaplan/The Sun Herald (AP)
Roof-less houses after a weekend tornado in Mississippi

The First Missionary Baptist Church in Moss Point, Mississippi, sustained heavy damage from a tornado, on June 19, 2023.
Photo: Blake Kaplan/The Sun Herald (AP)
A Sunday tornado in Louin destroyed many family homes

A family dog sits in front of what is left of its home following an apparent Sunday night tornado that swept through the small community of Louin, Mississippi, on June 19, 2023.
Photo: Rogelio V. Solis (AP)
Litter from damaged homes in Louin, Mississippi

In this aerial view, residents attempt to salvage what they can from a destroyed dwelling after a tornado struck off Country Road 16, on June 19, 2023 in Louin, Mississippi.
Photo: Michael DeMocker (Getty Images)
Community members remove belongings from a home

Friends and relatives help remove belongings from Adrian Cole’s damaged home after a tornado struck off Country Road 16, on June 19, 2023 in Louin, Mississippi.
Photo: Michael DeMocker (Getty Images)
Neighbors help a resident recover personal items

Elnora Ross sits outside her damaged home as friends and neighbors help salvage her belongings after a tornado struck off Country Road 16, on June 19, 2023 in Louin, Mississippi.
Photo: Michael DeMocker (Getty Images)
