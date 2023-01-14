Shakira’s new song slamming her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué and his new squeeze has spread like wildfire on Spanish social media this week, prompting some of the world’s most famous brands to cheer her on.

The 45-year-old Columbian singer’s untitled song with DJ Bizarrap, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” hit the internet on Thursday, breaking YouTube records for the most-listened new Latin song in the platform’s history. The Spanish song is an unabashed and direct scorching of Piqué, her 35-year-old partner of more than a decade and father of her two children. Basically, there’s drama and then there’s Shakira’s new song, which is drama on steroids.

In the song, Shakira calls Piqué, a former Spanish soccer player at FC Barcelona, a rookie that couldn’t handle a she-wolf like her. That’s why, the singer claims, her ex is with a girl that’s exactly like him. In this case, that’s 23-year-old Clara Chía, who also doesn’t escape Shakira’s wrath. While not referencing her explicitly by name, Shakira sings that Piqué swapped a Rolex in for a Casio and a Ferrari for a Renault Twingo.

SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53

“There’s one step from love and hate. Listen to me, don’t come back around here,” Shakira sings. “Zero resentment baby. I wish you the best with my supposed replacement.”

Brands were quick to notice the song’s spread into the Spanish mainstream and quickly joined in on the conversation, quoting and repurposing the song’s most memorable lyrics into memes, product announcements, and more. Some of social posts tried to make a joke but missed the mark, while others made me chuckle out loud.

“Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” or “Women don’t cry anymore, they send invoices” was used to promote Fleabag on Amazon Prime in Spain. Ikea Spain was also inspired by that lyric and used it to promote its €0.50 filing boxes, which, by God, touché.

Click through to check out some of the funniest and funkiest social posts by brands defending the queen of “Hips Don’t Lie,” featuring Netflix, Lidl, Google, Marvel, and Casio.