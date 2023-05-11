High Tension - Official Trailer

May means springtime and rebirth, or if you’re Shudder, it means “time to add some key New Extremity titles to the library.” Alexandre Aja (who went on to make the Hills Have Eyes remake, Piranha 3D, and alligator home-invasion flick Crawl, among others) added major juice to that nausea-inducing early-2000s trend with 2003 French slasher High Tension. Almost as impressive as its levels of gore is its twisty plot, which famously pulls the rug out from under the viewer with a jaw-dropping last-act reveal. If you want more in this vein (this spurting, gushing vein), Shudder has also added Inside and Livid, from shock-meisters Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, as well as the 2015 American remake of Martyrs (to go with the outstandingly revolting 2008 French version, which was already available).