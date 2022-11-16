The most anticipated launch of the year has finally happened, so it gives us great pleasure to show you some of the more memorable moments from this historic event. NASA’s most powerful rocket ever, Space Launch System, has passed its biggest test yet.

After two scrubs, two hurricanes, and an extra launch rehearsal, NASA’s SLS finally blasted off, delivering the Orion crew capsule to space and kickstarting the Artemis lunar program. Photos of the launch were—as expected—nothing short of spectacular.