After Sony released the PlayStation 5, gamers were quick to vocalize how much they hated the controversial two-toned black and white façade the company had settled on. At least one company, PlateStation, sought to offer a way for people to customize the new console with colorful aftermarket plate covers; when Sony threatened legal action, another, Dbrand, cropped up in its place (Sony threatened legal action once again). But now, Sony is cutting out the middle man once and for all, debuting its own official line of console covers.

Starting next month, gamers will be able to deck out their PS5 consoles in five Sony-sanctioned colors known collectively as the Galaxy Collection, which includes Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple. Each cover will retail for $55, and will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition, according to Sony.

News of the console covers’ launch comes just after Sony released new DualSense wireless controllers in Cosmic Red and Midnight Black. Following the announcement of the new colors, Sony will reportedly release three additional controllers in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, available for $75 at participating retailers beginning in January 2022.

Like the unauthorized console panels, Sony’s own offerings can be adhered by removing the reviled white covers and simply clicking the new ones into place. For a set of removable panel accessories to cost $55, it’s no wonder Sony fought tooth and nail to beat back third-party competitors encroaching on its IP, threatening both companies that had tried to siphon away its profits with hefty lawsuits.

Observing the swiftness with which Sony’s legal team had pounced on PlateStation, the pioneering panel cover bootlegger, fellow competitor Dbrand had opted for a cheekier advertising tactic, taunting the brand to “Go ahead, sue us,” on the website advertising its own Darkplate knockoffs. Sony, in response, had granted that wish, prompting the company to swiftly yank the illicit plates from its online store in October 2021.