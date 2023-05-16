In 2021, Space Force first demonstrated its rapid response capabilities during its Tactically Responsive Launch-2 mission, in which a Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket flew to space. According to Space Force’s own account, the mission occurred on June 13, 2021 and saw Northrop Grumman launching the rocket from Stargazer, a modified Lockheed L-1011 aircraft. After taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Stargazer reached 40,000 feet (12 kilometers) above the Pacific Ocean and launched Pegasus, which carried a demonstration satellite into orbit.

The second rapid response demonstration will be Victus Nox, formally known as Tactically Responsive Launch-3, and unlike the previous mission, Space Force wants a rocket to launch directly from the ground and deliver its payload to space. In October 2022, both Firefly and Millennium Space officially announced that they had joined the Victus Nox mission; Firefly won a contract worth $17.6 million while Millennium’s contract was for an unspecified amount. Firefly will provide the rocket and Millennium will provide the satellite.

“The U.S. Space Force’s vision to quickly launch an asset in response to dynamic changes in space is a critical capability for our national security,” said Firefly Aerospace CEO Bill Weber in a statement emailed to Gizmodo. “The importance of this mission for the Space Force and our country has been one of the motivating factors for our team to rapidly innovate, test, integrate, and stand ready for the 24-hour call up.”

When will Victus Nox launch?

Details of the mission are scant, and that’s on purpose, as Space Force wants the two contractors to treat Victus Nox like it’s the real deal. That said, both Firefly and Millennium Space were able to describe the basic plan to Gizmodo.

Dana Carroll from Millennium Space told Gizmodo in an email that the contractors are approaching the Hot Standby Phase, during which Space Force could call on them to begin launch preparations on Victus Nox. When Millennium Space Systems gets the go-ahead from Space Force, the company will have 60 hours to transport a satellite over 170 miles (274 kilometers) from the company’s factory in El Segundo, California, to Vandenberg Space Force Base. The satellite is about the size of a mini-fridge, and while the company would not reveal the specifics of its size or what equipment it will carry, Carroll did tell Gizmodo that it’s a piece of equipment pulled right off the company’s own production line.

Millennium Space Systems pulled a small satellite from its production line to prep for launch as part of Victus Nox.
Image: Millennium Space Systems
“Everything about this mission is exciting and challenging, from the rapid eight-month delivery of a satellite to the activation phases,” Carroll told Gizmodo in an email. “We have a small team dedicated to Victus Nox. Sixty hours is not a lot of time so you need to have the right people on hand that understand truly any discrepancy and can disposition it immediately.”

After Millennium Space Systems delivers the satellite to Vandenberg, a six month window begins, during which both companies will get a call to launch the satellite within 24 hours using Firefly’s Alpha rocket. Firefly spokesperson Risa Schnautz told Gizmodo via email that the company’s Alpha rocket is ready and waiting at Vandenberg for Millennium’s satellite, and that Firefly completed construction of a cleanroom to prepare the satellite for launch. The company is conducting dry runs in preparation for adding the payload to the rocket, and on April 12, the company completed a static fire test of the rocket, according to Schnautz.

“We’re now completing the final readiness milestones for the build-up phase before we enter the stand-by phase and wait for activation,” Schautz told Gizmodo. “Firefly’s rapid-assembly manufacturing capabilities across the organization allows the team to accelerate Alpha production and support on-demand launch timelines.”

Until then, we must all wait in anticipation. While Victus Nox is serving as a blueprint for bolstering national security from the threat of a damaged or destroyed satellite, the applications of a successful demonstration of tactically responsive space could pave the way for compressed launch windows in both private and publicly funded space agencies.

For more spaceflight in your life, follow us on Twitter and bookmark Gizmodo's dedicated Spaceflight page.