Not quite space

Spaceship Neptune will provide for 360-degree panoramic views in which the curvature of Earth and the darkness of space is clearly visible. At heights reaching 20 miles (30 kilometers), passengers will gaze out to 450 miles (724 km) in every direction.



Space Perspective’s press release opened with a rather eye-rolling claim: “Space travel is about to get safer, more comfortable, and even more thrilling.” To be clear, Starship Neptune will not reach space. The recognized boundary of space, the Kármán line, begins about 62 miles (100 km) above the Earth, which is roughly three times higher than the maximum height that will be reached by the falsely named Spaceship Neptune.

The company goes on to say that it’s “revolutionizing space travel—and is a world away from rocket-fueled space endeavors.” The latter half of this statement is correct, as the platform provides for a carbon neutral, zero-emission form of high-altitude flight.

