Space Perspective has revealed the cabin design for its upcoming Spaceship Neptune—a balloon-held capsule that, for the lofty price of $125,000, will take passengers to the edge of space.



Liftoffs aren’t slated to begin until late 2024, but newly released conceptual images of the Spaceship Neptune passenger cabin offer an early glimpse of what the experience could look like. But at $125,000 per seat, this is probably as close as any of us will ever get to actually stepping inside this thing.