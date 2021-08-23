His mentor is dead, his second mentor betrayed him, his identity was exposed, and the shock-jock to end all shock-jocks is on his back. Peter Parker has a tough time ahead of him in that tangled web his life has weaved. Well, turns out it’s about to get a whole lot messier. Sony and Marvel have just dropped the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third entry in the two studios’ co-stewardship of the latest cinematic Spider-Man.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is very busy right now. We’ve ventured into the lives of Wanda Maximoff and Loki, we’ve found ourselves a brand new Captain America. What If is exploring the multiverse, and, and Shang-Chi is about to usher in the next age of Marvel movie heroes. But today Tom Holland’s latest solo outing as Spider-Man has given us a glimpse of what to expect, and it seems like Peter Parker’s not quite so happy to be a very public face of that new age.

In the wake of Mysterio’s exposure of his true identity, Peter and his friends and family find themselves in a new nightmare, but Peter’s got friends in high places these days—say, Sorcerers supreme. So when he pays a visit to Bleeker Street to see if there’s a way he can magic himself back to anonymity (but not entirely so, much to Doctor Strange’s chagrin), Peter finds himself getting so much more than he bargained for...

...An entire multiverse’s worth more, it would seem!

Spider-Man: No Way Home directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange, Zendaya as Mary Jane Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Peter’s Aunt May. The cast also includes, as seen at the end of the trailer, Alfred Molina as Doctor Otto Octavius, as well as Jamie Foxx as Electro, and (purportedly) a whole host of returning faces from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb Spider-Man films. The film is currently set to release in theaters December 17.

