Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7 % of its total potential capacity since 1963 .

The past year has been an exercise in watching Lake Powell’s water levels dip to increasingly worrying lows as it passed record after record . Last summer saw a series of firsts, as low levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead triggered the first-ever water cuts on the Colorado River system , as well as emergency water releases from upstream reservoirs.