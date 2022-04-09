Star Trek: Lower Decks has turned out to be one of the more surprisingly fun (and funny) additions to the franchise, and its second season saw the crew of the USS Cerritos step up in a way they previously hadn’t. But just when it felt like everyone was able to bask in their victory of saving a planet and another Federation ship from imminent destruction, Cerritos captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) was arrested by the Federation for supposedly destroying the Pakled planet.



Naturally, the Lower Deckers—Freeman’s daughter Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells) and Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero)—aren’t going to take their captain’s arrest lying down. In fact, the ensigns are about to do something incredibly stupid, steal the Cerritos and save the captain. Revealed at this weekend’s Star Trek Mission Chicago, the first trailer for the new season shows our quartet of screw ups get ready to hijack their ship, which is noticeably missing its outer plating now that it’s been grounded.

Exactly what Freeman did that led to the destruction of the Pakled planet is unclear, but that will be one of the many threads from season two that Lower Decks’ third season will follow up on. Last season’s penultimate episode, “Wej duj,” ended with the Klingon equivalent of the Cerritos under new command, and showrunner Mike McMahon teased back in October that it would be another problem for our heroes to deal with this season. Another storyline we’ll see play out ? Beckett trying to date Jennifer (Lauren Lapkus), the Andorian junior officer she kept verbally harassing last season before deciding to make nice in the final moments of the finale. With how much of an emotional mess Beckett is, and the kind of wild adventurers the Lower Deckers get up to on a weekly basis, it’ll be fun to see how Jennifer fits in with the rest of the group.

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks are available now on Paramount+. Season three is due out later this year—peep the teaser poster below, which features our old friend, medic Ensign Peanut Hamper.

