Star Trek in all forms is about stunningly beautiful people being extremely good at their jobs (or sometimes bad at them in a fun, very dramatic way—they’re always stunningly beautiful regardless). But sometimes even the hard workers of Starfleet need a little R&R—and Star Trek has often obliged with episodes about their time away from work... even if it’s not always necessarily relaxing times.



“Spock Amok,” this week’s episode of Strange New Worlds, was a little more relaxing than most, even if it did feature some bananas Vulcan soul-swapping. But that’s just Star Trek! Over the years the franchise has given us plenty of fun shore leave episodes in a similar vein—and some that go a little deeper on our Starfleet heroes outside of their uniforms. Here’s a few of our favorites.