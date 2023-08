Strange New Worlds’ musical episode dropped this week, giving us a wonderful, all-singing all-dancing hour of Star Trek. But now that we’ve had a chance to give the Enterprise crew’s showtunes a few repeat listens, we’re ready to declare which hit the high notes and which should’ve been left on the cutting room floor.



Of course, as we’re going to discuss the songs and their context in the episode, if you’ve not yet seen “Subspace Rhapsody” consider this your final curtain call...