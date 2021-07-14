Sonequa Martin-Green, not in the Captain’s chair, talks about being in the Captain’s chair. Screenshot : Paramount

It’s been a long road, getting from there to here, but Star Trek: Discovery’s third season climaxed with a promotion that’s long been expected—Michael Burnham’s finally in the Captain’s chair. But what does it mean to have taken this long journey for the woman behind the character? Sonequa Martin-Green reveals all in this sneak peek at Discovery season 3's home release.



Advertisement

io9 is excited to reveal an exclusive clip from “Being Michael Burnham,” one of the new bonus features on Star Trek: Discovery season three’s upcoming home release on Blu-Ray and DVD. The feature puts Martin-Green in the spotlight, as she dives into the trials and tribulations Michael has faced on the road to becoming the U.S.S. Discovery’s newest commander in the climax of the season three finale. But it’s also about more than just the road Michael has come on, as Martin-Green reflects on the journey she has also has made with her character, exploring what being Discovery’s lead has meant to her (and getting a little misty-eyed in the process). Check out the snippet below.

Featuring all 13 episodes of the third season of Discovery, the home release also comes with over two hours of special features, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and multiple featurettes. Aside from “Being Michael Burnham,” the bonus features include insights from showrunner Michelle Paradise from the season’s location shoots in Iceland, an exploration of the season’s stuntwork, an interview with returning actor Kenneth Mitchell about his multiple roles on Discovery, and even a celebration of the Discovery’s bridge crew and the actors that bring them to life.

Star Trek: Discovery season three releases on DVD and Blu-Ray—the latter in a standard and limited edition steelbook format—next week, on July 20.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.