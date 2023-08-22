Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch

As Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian universe expands, more Star Wars canon icons get their chance to shine— a nd it’s finally time for Ahsoka. It’s time for her new era and BoxLunch has a stellar unisex collection drop you’ve got to check out.



Advertisement

The fan-fave Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels mainstay finally gets her due in her own live-action Disney+ series . Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka, who recruits some familiar rebel forces in order to prepare for the rise of Thrawn, a threat from the Empire as it seeks to rise again. The badass character has a history with Thrawn as well as an association with Darth Vader, her former Jedi Master Anakin Skywalker.

Take a look at these BoxLunch fits inspired by her “I am no Jedi” mantra, history, and “ Snips” coloring in this gallery.