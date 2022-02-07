Jesse L. Martin teases another familiar Flash villain will return... again. J. Michael Straczynski offers an update, and hope, for the Babylon 5 revival. A n original The 4400 star returns for a new role in the reboot, and Tom Holland i s already working on his next video game movie pitch. To me, my spoilers!



Renfield

Deadline reports actress Bess Rous (who played the ghost of Gertrude Aldridge in the 2016 Ghostbusters) has joined the cast of Renfield as Caitlyn, “a member of a support group for people in toxic relationships.”

Jak and Daxter

In a recent interview with Gamespot, Tom Holland stated he’d like to make a “really weird and dark” Jak and Daxter movie at A24.

I would like to make a Jak and Daxter movie, and I would play Jak. But I would make it at A24, so it was really weird and like dark. I would do like a really weird, live-action version of Jak and Daxter.

Meg 2: The Trench

Variety reports production has officially begun on the sequel to The Meg, which has since dropped the “The” from its title while adding an official subtitle: The Trench. In summary, it’s now called Meg 2: The Trench.

The Batman

The duct-taped corpse of a Riddler victim has been spotted on a billboard in Germany.

The Flash

Jesse L. Martin revealed Tom Cavanagh will once again reprise his role as the Reverse-Flash during a recent interview with The Talk.

Everybody who is a fan of Tom Cavanagh and his Reverse-Flash...get ready!

Star Wars: Andor

In a Swedish-language interview with Dagens Nyheter (via Comic Book), Stellan Skarsgård revealed the upcoming Cassian Andor series at Disney+ has already been renewed for a second season.

We start with [filming Dune: Part Two] in July. And then in the autumn, it’s time for the second season of the Star Wars series Andor.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter alleges that the upcoming Ewan McGregor series will begin some time in May.

Babylon 5

On his Patreon (via KSiteTV), J. Michael Straczynski revealed the CW’s upcoming Babylon 5 reboot has been pushed back to the 2023 development season, in part due to the ongoing potential sale of the channel.

...I received a call from Mark Pedowitz, President of The CW. (I should mention that Mark is a great guy and a long-time fan of B5. He worked for Warners when the show was first airing, and always made sure we got him copies of the episodes before they aired because he didn’t want to wait to see what happened next.) Calling the pilot “a damned fine script,” he said he was taking the highly unusual step of rolling the project and the pilot script into next year, keeping B5 in active development while the dust settles on the sale of the CW.

Peacemaker

In a recent Twitter post, James Gunn teased “the shit really hits the fan” on this week’s episode of Peacemaker.

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Spoiler TV has synopses for back-to-back haunted house episodes of Two Sentence Horror stories airing February 20 on the CW.

Heirloom THE ROOTS OF THE TREE RUN DEEP... - A recent widower and his daughter find their new home sits on haunted land with deeply rooted horror spanning generations. Romaine Waite, Alaysia Jackson, Erin Karpluk, BJ Harrison, Sossina Shenkute, Randy Jernidier, Vaughn Clements and Leanne Buchanan star. DuBois Ashong directed the episode written by Lekethia Dalcoe. (#305). Original airdate 2/20/2022. Homecoming MY FAMILY HAS A SECRET... - Three brothers return to their childhood home to visit their dying father only to be forced to confront the demons of their past. Andres Collantes, Michel Issa Rubio, Zak Santiago, Valin Shinyei, Tim Perez, Sandra Flores, Isaiah Ramirez, Magda Ochoa and Janina Dall star. Freddy Chaves Olmos directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos & Lisa Morales. (#303). Original airdate 2/20/2022.

Astrid and Lilly Save the World

A monster brings fear to life in the synopsis for “Amygdala,” this week’s episode of Astrid and Lilly Save the World.

A monster manifesting everyone’s worst fear terrorizes Pine Academy, including Astrid and Lilly.

Ghosts

Gregory Zaragoza (the father of actor Román Zaragoza) guest-stars as Sasappis’ father in the synopsis for “Ghostwriter,” the February 24 episode of Ghosts.

When Sasappis offers to help Sam complete the B&B website so they can start taking reservations, they butt heads over the creative direction. Also, Pete bonds with Jay over basketball until Jay makes a new living friend, and Flower attempts to be Pete’s new basketball buddy, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 24 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+

4400

Finally, Patrick John Flueger (an original abductee from The 4400) guest-stars as cult leader Caleb in this clip from tonight’s episode of 4400.

Banner art by Jim Cook