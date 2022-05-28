This weekend is Star Wars Celebration 2022, and you know what that means: plenty of announcements! And also a lot of awesome cosplay. Check out some highlights that we got straight from the convention floor.
The 332nd Company, Back 2 Back
Cal Kestis & the Second Sister, Hanging Out
Samurai Vader
The Little Mandalorian
Sabine, Enjoying the Sun
Ahsoka & Rex Hang with Fans
Dude Vader & R2, Strolling About Town
My Boy Nien Numb!
Din & Grogu Take a Break from Shooting Mando Season 3
Victorian Era and Feudal Era Sith Collide
New Grogu Spinoff Announced
The High Republic Gets Some Love
Zombie Troopers Who Shamble Together, Pose Together
Bantha Trying to Start a Conga Line
A Wild Ahsoka Appears!
Twi’lek and Her Trooper Enjoying a Day Out on the Town
Rebel Pilot, Ready to Get Some Merch
Execute Order BRAAIIIIIIIIINS.....
Cursed.
Han Solo? Hans Co-Op, More Like
Elite Beat Trooper
Oh Hello, Bo
Jumpin’ Jaxxon!
Aayla Secura-ing the Perimeter
Turns Out, They Didn’t Get All the Jedi
Posing for Pics is The Way
Wish You Were Here!
