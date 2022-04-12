A brand new series from Lucasfilm of animated micro shorts has launched, showcasing the cutest versions of all sorts of species across the galaxy in Star Wars: Galactic Pals. This preschool- level show is an adorable spin-off from the Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures animated micro-short series featured on the Star Wars Kids site.

The show is led by M1-RE (“Miree”) , a droid who’s also a member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts, and it focuses on their journey aboard a Youngling Care Space Station where they look after tiny Hutts (of course the Hutts could afford this luxury baby s tarliner while they no doubt travel on t he Halcyon) alongside baby Gungans, Porgs, Jawas, Ewoks, and more.

“Galactic Pals aims to inspire curiosity in fans of all ages,” Jason Stein, c reative e xecutive, a nimation d evelopment and p roduction, said in a press release . “Miree’s positivity and knowledge of youngling behavior invites fans to celebrate what makes each youngling unique.”

Here’s the synopsis from the release: “The Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts was founded during the exploration age of the High Republic by scientists interested in researching species found on the frontier worlds of the Republic. While some members like SF-R3 (“Aree”) travel the galaxy to catalog wild creatures, others like Miree study creatures and aliens living outside of their home planet’s habitat to identify common species behavior. By teaching the younglings in her care deep breathing techniques, how to express themselves through music, and the importance of maintaining bedtime routines, Miree helps each youngling realize their full potential.”

Just going to put it out there: that Ewok baby has my whole heart and I do want all the plushies (this is Star Wars, of course there’s tie-in merch; see all the babies here) because I cannot resist the power of the cute side. Star Wars Galactic Pals runs for 12 episodes; look for two new episodes releasing every Tuesday through April 26 on StarWarsKids.com, and with the remainder of the season arriving in the fall.

