At first glance, you might mistake the campy photos of the Stormtrooper on Darryll Jones’ Instagram as cosplay. How else could a Star Wars henchman, equipped with his own jeans, bag, and bike, end up knee-deep in a picturesque lake?

This trooper is no superfan, though. His name is Eric, and he’s a 6-inch Hasbro toy that has been making his fans on Instagram smile for years. While Eric might not be human, his creator, UK-based artist and photographer Darryll Jones, certainly is.

“[W]ith Eric, I have always tried to be a little more simple on the special effects and tell more of a story, a little emotion captured and hopefully make someone, somewhere in the world smile,” Jones told Gizmodo. “All feel something.”

