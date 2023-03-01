The c limate s imulator feels like Florida

Because it is. Okay, so while it’s great that there’s a sliver of the actual outdoors , it being the only diversity in environments is underwhelming. This is Star Wars! It’s a real lost opportunity to have other environment simulators or destinations exclusive to the cruise that aren’t just the adjacent Galaxy’s Edge. With other immersive activations killing the game at maximizing the use of spaces to transport you to other worlds through tunnels and portals that feel more alien and weird, it’s strange the Starcruiser doesn’t actually take you to, say, the Ice Box spa, a location where visitors pick up a character named Gaya through it s shuttle system.

Beyond that, there’s a lot of untapped pote ntial to have guests stop in a number of places—how about an Endor-inspired outdoor obstacle course, a Life Day celebration (which was rumored), or a party on Niamos as seen in Andor (and incorporate those drinks while you’re at it )? Disney is surely capable of environment simulators with better use of set dressing and textures. The most we get is, “Here, go touch some rocks and plants you can look up, ” and that’ s only if it’s not too humid or rainy to be out there.