A year ago saw the opening of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, an attraction at Walt Disney World aiming to bring interactive experiences to a new level with its three-day vacation in “space.” A blend of LARPing, immersive theater, and Disney Cruise, Galactic Starcruiser takes Star Wars fans and their families on their own adventure in a galaxy far, far away.
io9 was invited to participate in a cruise to explore the experiential entertainment paths aboard—during our visit, the stellar cast was no longer in rehearsal period, and the ARG tech was mostly working in sync to bring the unique luxury experience to life. We found that it goes beyond just weird space food and blue milk... way beyond. A year after Galactic Starcruiser’s opening, we’re looking back on our experience, particularly in regards to what worked and what can get better in time.