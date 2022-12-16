Severance at SDCC 2022

Part of the brilliance of the Apple TV+ show, Severance is when you enter Lumon, the company where many of the characters work, it’s in its own world. Everything else is blocked out. That makes for a perfect themed entertainment environment because everything can be so locked off, and at Comic-Con, Apple really went all out. Not only did the experience have all of the moments you’ve come to love and expect from the show (the boardroom, the break room, the kitchen, etc.) every time you went in, every person had a different experience. It was that varied. Each drawer, each room, and each corner had some little clue or Easter egg. The experience was truly immersive and cool; we only wish we could have done it more than once. - Germain Lussier