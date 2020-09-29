SteelSeries' New RGB Mousepads Are Extra Extra Extra Extra Extra Large

Now the only limit to your mousepad is the size of your desk. Photo : SteelSeries

Mousepads have been getting bigger and bigger over the past few years, going from small rectangles that sit next to your keyboard to giant mats that can cover your entire desk. But with its new QcK mousepads, SteelSeries is going XXXXXL.



Available in both regular and RGB-lit versions, SteelSeries’ new line of QcK and QcK Prism mousepads come in three different sizes with the smallest being the 48 x 24-inch QcK 3XL and going all the way up to the truly massive 63 x 31.5-inch QcK 5XL. For those who don’t feel like doing a quick conversion, that means QcK 5XL spans a full 5.25 feet from side to side, which means SteelSeries’ new mousepads should be able to engulf all but the largest computer desks.

Here’s a quick size comparison for SteelSeries full range of QcK mousepads. Photo : Steelseries

Both the standard QcK and QcK Prism mousepads feature a soft, high thread-count surface designed for mice with optical or laser sensors, along with a tacky rubber coating on the bottom to prevent the mousepad from sliding around in the heat of battle. And like other RGB-lit peripherals from SteelSeries, users will be able to customize the lighting of QcK Prism mousepads via the SteelSeries Engine app.

Look, I know a mousepad that’s over five feet wide sounds kind of ridiculous, but as someone who has switched from using a small pad not much larger than 12 x 12-inches to something that’s just over three feet wide, giant mousepads actually make a lot of sense.

Not only does a huge mousepad give you more room to aim or snipe (especially for anyone who prefers using lower mouse sensitivity in shooting games), big mouse pads can also serve as a thin cushion while typing for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with a bulky full-size wrist wrest. And with large mousepads often able to accommodate both your mouse and keyboard, I think they can help streamline people’s desks and help make things look a little cleaner.

That said, if you’re not ready to jump on the big ass mousepad trend yet, SteelSeries’ small, medium, and large QcK mousepads are still available too.

The new QCK 3XL, 4XL, and 5XL are available now starting at $50, $70, and $100, or $100, $120, and $150 for the RGB-lit QcK Prism models.