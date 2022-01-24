We’ve all been there. Someone you admire suddenly adds laser eyes to their avatar. They’ve been red-pilled into the world of crypto.



Still, you try to maintain friendly relations even as they start fretting about the “death cross” or pondering if they should use some of their dogecoin to buy a Tesla. Then one day you log onto Twitter and see their avatar is a bored ape and they’re tweeting “gm” to dozens of other ape-avatared Twitter users replying in kind. They’ve gone full NFT. They’re tweeting about buying the dip of the crypto market, even as $1 trillion in value (“value,” you scoff) disappears overnight. And there’s no better way to do that than snapping up nonfungible assets.

While plenty of random people have hopped headfirst into the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, celebrities have played no small role in driving the market to frothy new heights. Some are to be expected. (We’re looking at you, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady.) But as NFTs have taken off and the temptation to cash in has grown, so has the number of celebrities jumping on board. This list is by no means exhaustive, but here are some of the celebrities who, while still on the Earth in body, have since tried to go to the moon in the crypto world. They will be missed.

