Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is such an amazingly weird anime that it’s hard to not root for it. It’s also got a history of having pretty good music, and that trend thankfully continues with the upcoming sixth season, Stone Ocean. Ahead of its release later in the week, Warner Bros. Japan released the anime’s CG opening.



Advertisement

The new opening comes from Kamikaze Douga, the animation studio that blends CG with 2D and previously handled the first four openings for the original Jojo’s anime (Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency). While it’s not as overdramatic as some of the earlier openings, and probably the least flashy of the ones Douga has produced, it’s still another winner for the series. A lot of that can be owed to its song “Stone Ocean,” performed by Kishida Kyoudan and the Akebochi Rockets’ vocalist Ichigo. There’s a fun throwback vibe to it all, like an early 2000s anime as the camera swings around the prison to show the various inmates and guards before transitioning to some of the flashy action the series has come to be known for. If you like the song, good news, it’ll be available to stream on December 1, same day as Stone Ocean premieres.

The new Joestar to get caught up in some supernatural shenanigans is Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Stardust Crusaders’ protagonist Jotaro Kujo. After being framed for murder and sentenced to prison in Florida, Jolyne’s told by her dad to break out before she’s killed by a disciple of Dio, the vampire who’s been an enemy of the Joestars for generations. And wouldn’t you know it, the pendant her dad gives her is what activates her Stand so she can kick the ass of anyone who tries to come at her while she’s in prison.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will arrive globally on Netflix on December 1, with episodes later being broadcast to Japan in January 2022.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

