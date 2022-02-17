If you’re a fan of Stranger Things—and chances are you are—there’s good news and bad news. The show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, have revealed that the fourth season has become so epic that it will be released in two parts, the first beginning in May, and the second half arriving a few weeks later. The bad news is that after season four is done, you’ll only have one more season of watching the Party take on the Dungeons & Dragons-esque denizens of the Upside-Down.

The Duffers released (a picture of) an honest-to-goodness letter, addressed to nerds, to break the news:

It’s a bit of a bummer, but clearly Netflix and the brothers aren’t done telling stories in the Stranger Things-iverse. Speaking of, here’s the official synopsis for season four:

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

The beginning of the beginning of the end begins when the first portion of season four premieres on Netflix on May 27. Happily, you won’t have to wait long for part two—it will premiere on July 1, just five weeks later.

