After three years, the wait is finally over! There’s no better way to kick off summer this Memorial Day weekend than binging Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1. The Netflix series returns to deliver some long-awaited answers about what happened in the aftermath of last season’s Battle of Starcourt and how evil just won’t leave Hawkins alone.

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, opted to release the mega-sized season in two chunks, with Vol. 2 due out July 1. So as a new horror reaches out from the Upside Down, we got a dive deep into the lives of Hawkins’ heroes as they’re brought back together to face their toughest battles yet. While overall we enjoyed a majority of the story’s thrilling new developments and seeing some of our favorite supporting characters take center stage, there was just a lot to process. We’re breaking down what we loved—and the various things we didn’t.