Star Trek: Infinite - Teaser Trailer

How has it taken us this long to get a Star Trek 4X game? Sure, Stellaris mods have existed for ages, but now Paradox is making it official with Star Trek: Infinite, a game that will ask you to explore the galaxy as the Federation, the Romulans, the Cardassians, or the Klingons. We’ll find out more next week on Captain Picard Day, June 16— t he second holiest day o n the Star Trek calendar.