Grab This Fandom Gear for Summer Travel

If you’re planning trips to f an-tastical destinations like Disney Parks, Universal Studios, San Diego Comic-Con, or even somewhere out of the country, this travel essentials guide is for you.

Get jet-set to go with gear from movies like Barbie, which has an arsenal of pink merch to live your best Barbiecore life, and Jurassic Park, which is celebrating 30 years with ‘ 90 s- inspired fashion and travel accessories you can roll with. Here are current releases from retailers like BoxLunch, RSVLTS, and ShopDisney that have us excited to flaunt our fandom love.