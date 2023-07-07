Grab This Fandom Gear for Summer Travel

Grab This Fandom Gear for Summer Travel

Geeky must-haves for road tripping to San Diego Comic-Con, hitting up theme parks, or going on vacation.

Sabina Graves
Image: BoxLunch

If you’re planning trips to fan-tastical destinations like Disney Parks, Universal Studios, San Diego Comic-Con, or even somewhere out of the country, this travel essentials guide is for you.

Get jet-set to go with gear from movies like Barbie, which has an arsenal of pink merch to live your best Barbiecore life, and Jurassic Park, which is celebrating 30 years with ‘90s-inspired fashion and travel accessories you can roll with. Here are current releases from retailers like BoxLunch, RSVLTS, and ShopDisney that have us excited to flaunt our fandom love.

Batman ‘89 x WBshop

Image: WBshop

Find online.

Star Wars x DIFF Eyewear

Image: DIFF

Buy online.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x RSVLTS

Image: RSVLTS

Find online.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x RSVLTS

Image: RSVLTS

Find online.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x RSVLTS

Image: RSVLTS

Find online.

Sailor Moon x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Barbie x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Barbie x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Barbie x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Barbie x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Barbie x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Barbie x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Barbie x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Buy in stores or online.

Disney100

Image: ShopDisney

Buy at Disney Parks or online.

Disney100

Image: ShopDisney

Buy at Disney Parks or online.

Cool Fans

Image: Target

A godsend in the heat. Find it at Target.

Spider-Man x CASETiFY

Image: CASETiFY

Buy online.

Spider-Man x CASETiFY

Image: CASETiFY

Buy online.

Spider-Man x CASETiFY

Image: CASETiFY

Buy online.

Spider-Man x CASETiFY

Image: CASETiFY

Buy online.

Barbie x PacSun

Image: PacSun

Buy in stores or online.

Barbie x PacSun

Image: PacSun

Buy in stores or online.

Barbie x Truly Skincare

Image: Truly/Mattel

Buy online.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Collection

Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Collection

Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Collection

Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Collection

Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Collection

Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Star Wars x Igloo

Image: Igloo

Find online.

Comic-Con and Theme Park Hydration Essential

Image: Liquid IV

No really, trust me, Liquid IV is the power-up to keep going you need, whether you’re dehydrated from tons of walking or partying. It comes in so many different flavors, too! Find at participating grocery stores like Target or online.

Marvel x Corkcicle

Image: Corkcicle

Buy online.

The Matrix x Corkcicle

Image: Corkcicle

Buy online.

Disney x Corkcicle

Image: Corkcicle

Buy online.

Disney x Corkcicle

Image: Corkcicle

Buy online.

Star Wars x Heroes & Villains

Image: Heroes & Villains

Find online.

Star Wars x Heroes & Villains

Image: Heroes & Villains

Find online.

Ghost Spider x Heroes & Villains

Image: Heroes & Villains

Find online.

Dungeons & Dragons x Heroes & Villains

Image: Heroes & Villains

Find online.

Barbie Canada Pooch x Petco

Image: Petco

Find at Petco.

Barbie Canada Pooch x Petco

Image: Petco

Find at Petco.

Barbie Canada Pooch x Petco

Image: Petco

Find at Petco.

Barbie Canada Pooch x Petco

Image: Petco

Find at Petco.

Barbie x Rue21

Photo: Rue21

Find at Rue21 online.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

