The First Batch of Super Mario Bros. Movie Toys Includes a Fire Breathing Bowser

We’re just a few months out from The Super Mario Bros. Movie hitting theaters on April 7, which means it’s time for the hype train to officially leave the station and get up to speed. Following an amusing teaser released over the weekend reviving the Mario Rap from the live-action Super Mario Bros. Super Show, we’re now getting our first good loo k at the first batch of Mario movie toys.

JAKKS Pacific has actually been the licensee making the majority of the Super Mario toys for quite a few years now, including a tragically-not-for-adults 24V Mario Kart go-kart revealed last Summer for $400. This longstanding partnership with Nintendo has put JAKKS Pacific in a very profitable spot for 2023, and this week, the company revealed its first batch of toys based on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. None of the items in the first wave are as grandiose as a rideable go-kart, we’re still going to be keeping our eyes out for unclaimed question blocks and hope for a big coin payout so we can grab them all.