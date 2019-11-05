Suspect on ATV Leads Philly Police on Winding Chase After Double Shooting

A man riding an ATV and suspected by authorities of involvement in a fatal shooting led police on a chase through the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday night, NBC Philadelphia reported.



Police said that at around 7:45 p.m., two men (ages 25 and 26) on the 2000 block of North College Avenue were confronted by two men riding ATVs, after which at least one of the riders pulled out a gun, NBC wrote. Authorities said at least 27 shots were fired, hitting the 25-year-old several times and the 26-year-old once in the leg. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital at around 8:12 p.m., while the other is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, NBC reported. WPVI reported a slightly different version of events, writing that a “group of ATV riders opened fire on a victim,” with the 25-year-old found next to an ATV and the other believed to be with the group.

One of the suspects fled on an ATV and was chased down by officers in police cars, leading them on a winding path through several city neighborhoods in footage caught from WPVI’s Chopper 6 and NBC’s SkyForce10 helicopters. Video below:

The suspect eventually stopped the ATV several miles away at about 4600 McKinley Street and surrendered, per NBC. Police said they were not sure whether the suspect fired the weapon, and did not recover one on his person.

“Now we don’t know if the driver is the one who fired the shots, but that driver is gonna be a suspect,” Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI.



[WPVI]