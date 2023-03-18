Taco Bell held a contest in 2022. The winners received the opportunity of a lifetime, the chance to be the first couple married at a Taco Bell in the metaverse. N o, you didn’t read any part of that sentence incorrectly.



What’s even stranger is that t hey actually did it, and I was there. In the end, the nuptials were more than a marketing stunt. The Taco Bell w edding in the metaverse was a perfectly surreal representation of everything that makes 2023 such a bizarre time to be alive. And despite what all the Mark Zuckerberg fans will tell you, this post-ironic dog- and- pony show was also everything the metaverse should be ; an absurdist half-representation of reality, fueled by corporate interests, that manages to be sort of fun without living up to any of its promises. You can read about why I say all that in this deep dive into the Taco Bell Metaverse Wedding I wrote.

Bizarre really was the right word for it. From dancing hot sauce packets, to celebrities, to purple elephants, these are the 10 strangest things I saw at the Taco Bell metaverse wedding.