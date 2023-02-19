The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration just forced Tesla to recall some 362,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a software problem with its “Full Self Driving” feature. Regulators say the feature could lead to crashes. Though a novel reason for an automotive recall, this is far from the first time the electric vehicle giant has been forced to recall tens of thousands of its vehicles. Like most other large carmakers, there have been many instances in which Elon Musk’s EV fleets suffered issues (there were 19 Tesla recalls last year alone).