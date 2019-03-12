Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Twitter

Have you seen that viral video doing the rounds of President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago lifting up his hat? According to the caption, the president “forgot” that he’s “not wearing his toupee,” and it’s getting passed around Twitter like crazy today. In reality, the video has been digitally manipulated to make Trump look completely bald. Fake news, as the president might say.

Gizmodo tracked down the original video, which was posted to Instagram two days ago by a user named CocoLoubie. As you can see, Trump has hair, though it’s combed back in a way that members of the public typically don’t see.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Instagram

It’s no secret that President Trump is sensitive about his appearance. Back in January, we even wrote about how President Trump’s re-election campaign was slimming down photos on Instagram and Facebook to make him appear thinner and with longer fingers. But there are a number of people online who are working to make Trump look worse.

One of those people appears to be Twitter user Paul Lee Ticks, who has racked up over 12,000 retweets with his fake video, as of this writing.

Gizmodo also found a video that shows another angle of the same moment from an Instagram user named Michelle Bowe. The quality of the video is low, but you can see that his hair is just slicked back—not completely bald, as the doctored video that’s going viral would have you believe.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Instagram

Yes, President Trump is a threat to America’s safety and security. And yes, he’s incredibly sensitive about his hair. But this video is totally fake. Unlike those photos of President Trump posing with Cindy Yang, the former “massage parlor” owner with purported ties to Chinese government groups.



America has plenty of problems to focus on right now with a crypto-fascist in office and children dying in internment camps. Trump’s current hairstyle shouldn’t be high on the list of priorities.

