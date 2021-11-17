Christmas trees, Treevenge

Jason Eisener (Hobo With a Shotgun) directed and co-wrote this short film that lays the gauntlet down by playing the theme from the notorious cult film Cannibal Holocaust over the opening credits. It doesn’t let up from there, as it segues into a startlingly violent (yet hilarious) depiction of what it’s like being chopped down from the POV of a Christmas tree, including subtitles translating the trees’ petrified shrieks. What comes next? Payback, baby! See: movie title... and add gallons of blood, eyeball-gouging, child-stomping, and a frenzy of other festive delights.

