The Alpha 1 Is Sony's New $6,500 Mirrorless Monster

Not content just to launch a new 5G phone aimed at photo and video pros, today Sony is launching its latest flagship mirrorless camera in the new Alpha 1.
Starting at $6,500, the new Alpha 1 has supplanted the Alpha 9 ii as Sony’s new top-of-the-line camera, and with specs including a new 50.1-MP sensor, a new Bionz XR image processor, 8K video recording, and up to 30 fps continuous shooting, it seems Sony is looking to crush mirrorless competitors like Canon’s EOS R5.
With its new stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, Sony claims the A1 can shoot completely silent at up to 30 fps without any viewfinder blackout, while still reducing the effect of rolling shutter by 1.5x compared to the A9 ii. On top of that, the A1 is capable of doing up to 120 autofocus and auto-exposure calculations every second even while shooting 30 fps, which is twice as fast as the A9 ii. When shooting at max speed, Sony says that A1's memory buffer holds up to 155 full-frame RAW photos or 165 full-frame JPEG images, which translates to around 5 to 5.5 seconds of max speed shooting.
Inside, the A1 also comes with a new 9.44 million dot OLED electronic viewfinder with a super-fast 240 fps refresh rate (which helps eliminate any blackout between photos), which Sony claims is the highest-res EVF in its class.
As for autofocus, the A1 supports 759 phase-detection AF points covering 92% of the sensor, with a number of improvements to Sony’s real-time Eye Autofocus feature that includes newly added support for using Eye AF on birds.
And in case 50.1-MP isn’t enough, the A1 even comes with a new Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode that takes 16 full-res photos and transforms them into a single 199-MP composite image when processed with Sony’s Imaging Edge PC app.
On the video side of things, the A1 support 8K video at 30 fps with 10-but 4:2:0 color, or 4K video at up to 120 fps, along with the S-Cinematone color matrix from Sony’s FX-9 and FX-6 video cams.
And as you’d expect on a camera this expensive, the A1 features dual card slots compatible with up SD cards (UHS-II SDXC) and CFexpress Type A cards for maximum storage speeds. Finally, Sony says the A1 also comes with a revised menu system (most likely borrowed from the A7s iii) that works with the camera’s 3-inch rear touchscreen.
While the A1 is almost certainly overkill for all but the most sophisticated and tech savvy pros, it’s got almost everything you could really ask for in a super high-end mirrorless camera.
The new Alpha 1 will be available for $6,500 (body only) from authorized retailers sometime in March.
DISCUSSION
Will Gizmodo do a review/in-depth look at this? I really really hope so. This looks phenomenal, but great spec sheets don’t always translate into equally great products.
A few thoughts:
1) Wow. That’s a lot of camera.
2) What’s the situation with rolling shutter in video? One area Sony has lagged has been its rolling shutter performance on its hi-res cameras. The Sony A7sIII doesn’t have this problem, but that’s using a 12 MP sensor. Also, they make a distinction about 4k quality levels, so I really want to see how those compare. In fact, I really want to see a video comparison of what this does compared to the A7sIII and the Canon R5.
3) How will this handle heat? There is some mention in the marketing that it can handle 30 minutes of 8k or 4k 120p. What’s the cooldown after that? Also, can it REALLY last that long, or are those ideal conditions? I want to see the folks at DPReviewTV get their hands on this so Jordan can put it through its paces. The Canon R5 is a fantastic hires stills camera with its amazing video capabilities hobbled by bad heat management. Let’s hope that Sony didn’t make the same mistake.
4) Competition is good. For a couple years, Sony has been complacent because they were so far ahead of Canon and Nikon in the mirrorless space. Now that both of the others are trying to step up (with Canon seeming to do a better job than Nikon), Sony is forced to flex its muscle again. This is good for consumers of all brands. Sony putting out something like this throws down the gauntlet for Canon and Nikon (and to a lesser extent, Panasonic and Fuji). I hope the others will respond in the next year with some stellar cameras.