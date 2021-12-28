New Rise of the Beasts merchandise could hint at which Beast Wars stars are coming to the new Transformers movie. Peter Dinklage discusses his choice to join the new Toxic Avenger. Plus, Doctor Who gets in a time loop for New Years, and a tiny sliver of new The Book of Boba Fett footage. Spoilers away!



Advertisement

The Toxic Avenger

Peter Dinklage discussed his decision to play the Toxic Avenger in a new interview with Empire.

I just wanted to do something that I’ve never done before. So why not be a monster in an over-the-top, crazy movie, and why not sing in another one [Cyrano]? It’s not a remake. I just like guerrilla filmmaking. Those movies – they just made them, no matter what. They just did it because they love doing it. Some of them are not the best, but some are so much fun. When you make movies too clean, it can distance the audience. They want to feel the dirt under their fingernails. I think those Troma films definitely dipped the audience in toxic waste.

The Batman

A synopsis for The Batman from the German movie theater chain, CinemaxX, allegedly reveals that its version of Selina Kyle is Bruce Wayne’s “childhood friend”:

Gotham is being hit by a gruesome series of crimes that the police have long been unable to cope with. Bruce Wayne aka Batman does what he can, but also reaches his limits. The penguin has a hand in it, but he is only one in the all-encompassing swamp of the city. The appearance of his childhood friend Selina Kyle alias Catwoman creates additional emotional confusion in the angry fighter for justice.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 85% Off JoyJolt Glassware Sets Take your first shot of the new year

Whether you need a two-pack of whiskey glasses or a sextet of shot glasses, Macy’s has reduced prices on its glasswares by as much as $55. Buy for $10 at Macy's

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

A listing of the film’s tie-in toys confirms appearances from Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Airazor, Rhinox, and a brand-new maximal named Crescent that Transformers News speculates “might be a skunk.”

Advertisement

The Marvels

Brie Larson shared a photo of herself wearing a “Villain Lover’s Club” alongside her Marvels co-star Zawe Ashton with the caption, “start your theories. ”

Advertisement

Bigbug

Netflix has released a short teaser for Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s (Amelie, City of Lost Children, Delicatessen, Alien: Resurrection) new sci-fi/comedy, Bigbug. The story concerns “a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well-intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety.”

The Curse of La Patasola

A group of campers encounters an infamous, one-legged vampiric monster from Amazonian folklore in the trailer for The Curse of La Patasola, coming to VOD January 14.

Pop Team Epic

A second season of Pop Team Epic has been announced for 2022.

Advertisement

Nancy Drew

Nick realizes a fellow juror may be the next victim of the Frozen Hearts Killer in the synopsis for “The Spellbound Juror” airing January 14.

TENSION – While serving on a jury, Nick (Tunji Kasim) realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer as Carson (Scott Wolf) goes to court against his new girlfriend, D.A. Jean Rosario (guest star Erica Cerra). In the aftermath of recent romantic turns, the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) deals with tensions of their own. Also starring Riley Smith. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#311). Original airdate 1/14/2022.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Star Trek: Discovery

“Tensions rise” over the Dark Matter Anomaly in the synopsis for “...But to Connect” — this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Tensions rise as representatives from across the galaxy gather to confront the threat of the Dark Matter Anomaly. Zora’s new sentience raises difficult questions. Written by: Terri Hughes Burton & Carlos Cisco Directed by: Lee Rose

[Spoiler TV]

The Expanse

The Rocinate is “forced into battle” in the synopsis for “Force Projection” — the third episode of The Expanse’s sixth season. [Spoiler TV]

Advertisement

The Book of Boba Fett

Fennec Shand, Master Assassin, enjoys her own Book of Boba Fett teaser.

Advertisement

Dexter

Kurt invites himself over while Dexter teaches Harrison “The Code” in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Yellowjackets

Laura Lee tries to fly the airplane in the trailer for next week’s episode of Yellowjackets.

Outlander

Starz has released its first clip from Outlander season six.

Doctor Who

Finally, a 30-second trailer for Doctor Who’s time loop episode airing New Year’s Day repeats itself over and over again for eight solid minutes. Cute!

Banner art by Jim Cook