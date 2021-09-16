If you’re eagerly waiting to preorder an iPhone 13/Mini/Pro/Pro Max on Friday, you’re also probably looking to accessorize your new device with a protective case, a way to bring your physical cards long, or a bit of extra power to get through the day (despite Apple’s claims of lengthier battery life, better safe than powerless).



With every iPhone announcement comes an avalanche of new accessories that promise to improve, protect, or customize Apple’s smartphone, and we’ve sorted through them all to find the best options for your new toy.