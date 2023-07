There’s plenty of smoke in the air—and not just from Canada’s raging wildfires. Indeed, the past month was witness to a steady cadence of rocket launches and rocket tests, all spewing out excitement and hope. At the same time, probes already working in space beamed back evidence of their important work.

Advertisement

Humankind’s expanding reach into space was on full display over the past 30 days, as these incredible new images attest.